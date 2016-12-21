3 arrested after man critically injur...

3 arrested after man critically injured in east-end Toronto shooting

20 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Three men have been arrested after a man in his 30s was critically injured in a shooting in Toronto's east end early Saturday. Toronto police responded to a shooting near O'Connor Drive and Wakunda Place, near Eglinton and Victoria Place Avenues, around 1:15 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 .

