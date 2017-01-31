2-legged puppy saved by Ontario rescu...

2-legged puppy saved by Ontario rescue group after being thrown away

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH ABOVE: Cupid is only seven-weeks-old, but this puppy has already been through more than any dog should go through in a lifetime. Christina Stevens reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Word on the Street art show in Georgetown raise... 1 hr Tiger Jeet Singh 3
News Canada's response to a mosque massacre 1 hr Jock Parisol - Bl... 2
News Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11) 1 hr TREB 4
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 2 hr anonymous 147
News Oakville council votes to support anti-human tr... (Jul '16) 12 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News 'The war on drugs is an abject failure': Why th... 17 hr values eh 1
News Homicide detectives investigating after man fat... 17 hr value of life eh 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC