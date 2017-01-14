2 Hamilton men charged in attempted m...

2 Hamilton men charged in attempted murder in Richmond, B.C.

Read more: The London Free Press

Police have laid charges against two men from Hamilton after investigating the attempted murder of a man in Richmond, B.C., and the conspiracy to commit the murder of an unknown person in 2015. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in British Columbia says it has been investigating the attempted murder of a man "well-known for gang involvement and criminal connections" after an attempt on his life in Richmond on April 10, 2015.

