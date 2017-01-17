2 charged in alleged fentanyl prescription fraud in Pickering, Ont.
Two people are facing charges after allegedly fraudulent prescriptions were used to obtain fentanyl from a pharmacy east of Toronto. Durham regional police say a man went to a Pickering, Ont., pharmacy last Sunday with a prescription for 30 fentanyl patches, and paid for 10 patches.
