2 bodies exhumed in investigation into former Ontario nurse charged with murder
Police have exhumed two bodies as part of an ongoing murder investigation into the deaths of eight Ontario seniors who were allegedly killed by a former nurse. London police Const.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transcript: Toronto police caught on video taki...
|4 hr
|Justin
|1
|Toronto police threaten to seize phone of man l...
|4 hr
|Justin
|1
|Point of Use Possible in Ontario?
|4 hr
|Justin
|1
|Bolton couple travelled 3,500-miles a " to get ... (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|xpert wants 2 kee...
|36
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|11 hr
|nice goin
|1
|Truck not hidden, court told (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|laws hidden in court
|8
|Oakville kicks off Black History Month
|11 hr
|GTA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC