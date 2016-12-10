'Word Clouds' comfort families and doctors of dying patients
To humanize the intensive care unit and comfort families of the dying, Canadian doctors have found a way to elicit happier memories at the bedside. They're creating Word Clouds - and they say the practice is valuable for them, too, because it helps them forge their own bonds with patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
