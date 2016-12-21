Woman, 94, dead after house fire in Toronto's east end
Emergency crews were called to Phyllis Avenue, near McCowan and Kingston roads in Scarborough, at around 11 a.m. Saturday. My deepest condolences to family, friends and all those affected by today's tragic fatal fire on Phyllis Avenue @Toronto_Fire Sadly, an elderly woman is dead after a fatal fire on Phyllis Ave in Scarborough this morning.
