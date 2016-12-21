Widow of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford ...

Widow of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford charged with impaired driving

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Const. Victor Kwong says Renata Ford was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday as she sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of a west-end shopping plaza not far from her residence .

