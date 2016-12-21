'We are not going to be silent': Cana...

'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women join march on Washington, D.C.

Before this year's American election, Tina Woodland had never protested anything in her life. But when she heard that thousands of women were planning to march on the U.S. capital the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, the Yukon resident knew she had to join in.

Ontario

