Victim in fatal Moss Park Christmas Eve stabbing ID'd as Michael Jacobson
Jacob Michaelson, 48, was pronounced dead after being found stabbed in an apartment building hallway in the Moss Park area. Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Toronto's Moss Park area as 48-year-old Michael Jacobson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|15 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|16 hr
|same attitude
|1
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|16 hr
|Jane
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|Sat
|lots he no tell u
|10
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC