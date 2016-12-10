VersaBank and PWC Capital Inc. Announce Appointment of Mr. Shawn Clarke as Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Clarke joined VersaBank in 2005 and has held a number of executive roles of increasing responsibility including Chief Risk Officer and was appointed to Chief Operating Officer in 2013. Mr. Clarke will retain his title of and responsibilities associated with Chief Operating Officer subsequent to his appointment to CFO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|judycoley
|33
|Pain relief the natural way (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|naturopathoncall
|5
|Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas...
|11 hr
|Rin Tin Tin
|3
|Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injur...
|11 hr
|still bad all week
|1
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|11 hr
|the need 4 it
|5
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|hydro lines r there
|7
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Tue
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC