VersaBank and PWC Capital Inc. Announce Appointment of Mr. Shawn Clarke as Chief Financial Officer

6 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Mr. Clarke joined VersaBank in 2005 and has held a number of executive roles of increasing responsibility including Chief Risk Officer and was appointed to Chief Operating Officer in 2013. Mr. Clarke will retain his title of and responsibilities associated with Chief Operating Officer subsequent to his appointment to CFO.

