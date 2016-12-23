U.S. man arrested after Brampton woma...

U.S. man arrested after Brampton woman found dead in New York hotel

Read more: The Toronto Star

Police say an American man killed his Canadian girlfriend inside a hotel room in upstate New York, then called 911 dispatchers to report the slaying. Police in Syracuse say 38-year-old David Schmidinger called 911 around 11 a.m. Thursday from a street in the city, told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for the police.

Ontario

