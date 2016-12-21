U of T, McGill University rank in top...

U of T, McGill University rank in top five of North America's...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Members of the Jewish Defense League protest a public forum on Israel apartheid featuring Jenny Peto at the University of Toronto, Tuesday January 18, 2011 in Toronto, Ont. Israeli supporters overlook the main floor of York University's Vari Hall as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters divide the space down the centre while holding countering rallies at the school, Thursday afternoon, February 12, 2009 in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 42 min Sick of Perverts 3
News MTD Plant Closes (Dec '07) 1 hr garibaldi 2
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 10 hr anonymous 136
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 11 hr Rex 7
News Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbag... 11 hr confusing 1
News Dump truck driver charged after smashing into H... 11 hr krazy out there 1
News United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10) 12 hr not just crumpets 23
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC