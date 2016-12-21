Toronto man charged with sexually ass...

Toronto man charged with sexually assaulting underage girl in 1996 and 2004

A 45-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl in both 1996 and 2004. Police say the girl was 5 or 6 years of age when the first assault took place in 1996, in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

