Toronto man charged with sexually assaulting underage girl in 1996 and 2004
A 45-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl in both 1996 and 2004. Police say the girl was 5 or 6 years of age when the first assault took place in 1996, in the Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.
