Toronto family of 4 believed dead in Kawarthas cottage fire
Four people are believed dead after fire broke out at a cottage in the McCracken's Landing area near Peterborough, Ont., provincial police say. A Toronto family of four is believed dead after a southeastern Ontario cottage burned to the ground in what provincial police are calling a "Christmas tragedy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|9 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|10 hr
|same attitude
|1
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|10 hr
|Jane
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|Sat
|lots he no tell u
|10
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC