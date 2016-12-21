The Year in Music 2016 -- Bon Jovi's Big Comeback
After Richie Sambora abruptly left Bon Jovi in 2013, fans wondered about the future of the band. In 2016, Bon Jovi was back with a vengeance, as Jon Bon Jovi heralded their "rebirth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississauga, Ont., home explosion was a double ...
|5 hr
|Hungedw
|1
|Car, jewelry and goods stolen (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|will cops return em
|4
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|7 hr
|how he do it
|5
|Robert Badgerow guilty of first degree murder i...
|7 hr
|Paul
|1
|4th trial for same murder: Ontario man's trial ...
|7 hr
|Paul
|1
|Suburbs grow at Toronto's expense (Mar '07)
|7 hr
|SIU road closure
|17
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|9 hr
|high school closures
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC