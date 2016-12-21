The plane took off from the Burke Lak...

The plane took off from the Burke Lakefront Airport.

The Coast Guard has called off its search for a plane that went missing Thursday night somewhere over Lake Erie near Cleveland. The city of Cleveland will continue the search Saturday morning, but as a recovery mission rather than a rescue mission.

Ontario

