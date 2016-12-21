SIU charges Peel police officer in fatal Mississauga crash

Tony Loparco, the director of the Special Investigations Unit, says the SIU has reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in relation to the death of a 41-year-old man. On June 19, a Peel police cruiser struck a man on a motorcycle in the area of Tomken Road and Derry Road in Mississauga.

