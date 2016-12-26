Sarnia-Lambton's MPP introduced a private member's bill in December to ban asbestos in Ontario

Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey poses with members of PANDAS/PANS Ontario at the Ontario Legislature recently. Queen's Park voted in December to mark PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day annually Oct. 9. Pctured with Bailey, left to right, are Erin Kwarciak, Lena Henrikson, 10, Kerry Henrickson, Lena's mom, and Ellen Nicol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.