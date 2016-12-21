Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling ...

Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbage rules, in pursuit of 'circular economy'

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbage rules, in pursuit of 'circular economy'. In it, Canada.com reports that:

One in five Ottawa blue boxes has something in it that shouldn't be there, the city says. With new provincial rules coming, that could get worse before it gets better.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
confusing

Toronto, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
http://www.topix.com/forumsearch/ca/halton-hi...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 1 hr anonymous 136
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 1 hr Rex 7
News Dump truck driver charged after smashing into H... 2 hr krazy out there 1
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 2 hr POSTMORTEMEDIA 1
News United Way's Tea at the Manor offers more than ... (Jul '10) 2 hr not just crumpets 23
News Halton Healthcare Services president John Olive... (Nov '13) 2 hr nice eh Pres paid... 7
News Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford's widow Renata charge... 3 hr Bill Blares on Drugs 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,225

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC