Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday
There are 4 comments on the Yorkton This Week & Enterprise story from Friday, titled Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday. In it, Yorkton This Week & Enterprise reports that:
Quebec provincial politician Stephane Bergeron says Ottawa is fond of commemorating "comfort history," or what he calls a sterile narrative that doesn't offend or delve deep into controversial aspects of the past. Bergeron, left, speaks to media as colleague Nicolas Marceau, right, looks on at a news conference in Quebec City, in a March 23, 2016, file photo.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
SUN MEDIA OWNERS Try to Re-Write History !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
SUN MEDIA OWNERS Try to Re-Write History !
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#3 Yesterday
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 Yesterday
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/b...
.
Reporters MUST be Held Responsible and PAY the Damages They Cause !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|4 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|5 hr
|same attitude
|1
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|5 hr
|Jane
|2
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|Sat
|lots he no tell u
|10
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
|OPINION: Spread some joy
|Fri
|white Xmas then rain
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC