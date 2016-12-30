Police to provide update on Mississau...

Police to provide update on Mississauga, Ont., deadly house explosion

Read more: The News

Police and fire officials are expected to provide an update today on a deadly house explosion in Mississauga, Ont., that took place this summer. Peel Regional Police say Mississauga's fire chief, the city's mayor and an investigator from the Official of the Fire Marshall of Ontario will be among those at a news conference set for this afternoon.

