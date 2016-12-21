There are on the CKNW News Talk 980 story from 10 hrs ago, titled Police increasing security for New Year's Eve in Ottawa following terror attacks in Europe. In it, CKNW News Talk 980 reports that:

Ottawa police Insp. Murray Knowles, from the emergency operations division, said there will be a high police presence throughout the city and large concrete jersey barriers are being used to block off key intersections.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.