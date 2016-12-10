Police identify man, 4 children killed in fire on Ontario First Nation
Ontario Provincial Police have identified five people who died in a fire that destroyed their home and ripped apart a First Nation community south of London, Ont. Police say the house was fully engulfed, and five residents were unaccounted for when emergency workers arrived on the scene on the morning of Dec. 14. They say the remains of five people were located and have been identified as 43-year old Kurt Justin Antone, and four children: Keanu Antone, 7, Kenneth Antone, 4, Kance Antone, 3, and three-month old Kyias Antone.
