OPP investigating death of a child
On December 27, 2016, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police responded to a medical assist call at a residence located on Mississauga Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake. A child was in medical distress and was transported to local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
