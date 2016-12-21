OPP investigating death of a child

OPP investigating death of a child

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Baytoday.ca

On December 27, 2016, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police responded to a medical assist call at a residence located on Mississauga Avenue in the City of Elliot Lake. A child was in medical distress and was transported to local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for... 56 min Pete 1
News No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H... 2 hr Skate on roads again 5
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 2 hr Pharmacist-scares... 6
News Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford's widow Renata charge... 2 hr no Monopoly game 1
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... 2 hr BTU 1
News Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com... 2 hr same 2day 1
News Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08) 23 hr judycoley 33
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,587

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC