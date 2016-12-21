OPP charge Gatineau man for series of...

OPP charge Gatineau man for series of Ontario bank heists

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: CBC News

A 30-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., has been charged with eight counts of armed robbery for stealing from banks between Ottawa and Toronto. The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police started an investigation after someone robbed a Royal Bank in Trenton, Ont., on Nov. 15. A description of the suspect appeared to link the incident to robberies in other Ontario cities, which prompted a police investigation across several jurisdictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of 'pathetic parasites' arrested for stri... 10 hr userjung 1
News Toronto hunts for bank robber nicknamed the Lun... 10 hr userjung 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) 14 hr oy vey such an ally 8
News Smog advisory lifted (Jul '12) 16 hr cutting thru the fog 4
News GO sending - mixed message' - mayor (Dec '08) 16 hr who working 4 U 8
News School looks for name 17 hr Everstrongconstru... 2
News Halton Hills United Way Holiday House Tour a su... 17 hr School looks for ... 4
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,609 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC