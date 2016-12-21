OPP charge Gatineau man for series of Ontario bank heists

A 30-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., has been charged with eight counts of armed robbery for stealing from banks between Ottawa and Toronto. The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police started an investigation after someone robbed a Royal Bank in Trenton, Ont., on Nov. 15. A description of the suspect appeared to link the incident to robberies in other Ontario cities, which prompted a police investigation across several jurisdictions.

