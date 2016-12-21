Ontario's police watchdog investigate...

Ontario's police watchdog investigates 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Read more: CBC News

A car and a cargo van collided at the intersection of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North at about 2 a.m. #PRPMVC Vodden St E and Rutherford Rd N is closed, the SIU has invoked its mandate, all media inquiries should be direct to them The intersection of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North is still closed following the collision at 2 a.m. Saturday. Crash: 2 vehicle crash left two people unconscious.

Ontario

