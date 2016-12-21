New rules for police start Jan. 1
Area police services are ready to implement new policing procedures on "street checks" that come into effect on New Year's Day. A new regulation effective Jan. 1 prohibits police from requesting identifying information arbitrarily, or based on a person's race or presence in a high-crime neighbourhood during certain police-public interactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor lists council's Top 10 priorities (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|lazy like Clark
|12
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|14 hr
|nice
|1
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|15 hr
|Bullies
|4
|Town will analyze response to ice storm (Jan '14)
|15 hr
|so did they change
|10
|Local teen hosts fashion show/food drive May 5 (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|AliceSimon
|5
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|Sun
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|Sun
|same attitude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC