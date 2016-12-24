More than 100 dogs rescued from Chinese meat festival to find new lives in Canada
An animal protection organization says more than 100 dogs who were destined for a Chinese dog meat festival have landed in Canada to begin new lives. Humane Society International Canada says 110 dogs landed in Toronto on Thursday night after being rescued from an annual dog meat festival in Yulin, China earlier this year.
