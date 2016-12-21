Mississauga man convicted on human tr...

Mississauga man convicted on human trafficking-related charges

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GlobalNews

A 28-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man has been found guilty of several offences arising from a human trafficking-related investigation. York regional police say a Newmarket, Ont., jury found Patryck Ellis guilty of procuring a person to have illicit sexual intercourse, procuring a person to become a prostitute, exercise control, direction or influence over a person, and assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of 'pathetic parasites' arrested for stri... 11 hr userjung 1
News Toronto hunts for bank robber nicknamed the Lun... 11 hr userjung 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) 14 hr oy vey such an ally 8
News Smog advisory lifted (Jul '12) 16 hr cutting thru the fog 4
News GO sending - mixed message' - mayor (Dec '08) 16 hr who working 4 U 8
News School looks for name 17 hr Everstrongconstru... 2
News Halton Hills United Way Holiday House Tour a su... 17 hr School looks for ... 4
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,548

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC