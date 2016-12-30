Marmora, Ont., man found guilty of cruelty to a squirrel, fined $1,000
There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Marmora, Ont., man found guilty of cruelty to a squirrel, fined $1,000. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:
A 34-year-old Marmora, Ont., man has been found guilty of animal cruelty after leaving a squirrel in a cage under the hot sun this past summer. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Stanley Geertsma was found guilty in a Belleville court on Dec. 19 of permitting distress to an animal and was fined $1,000.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 2 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|2 hr
|take him 2
|4
|Man hurt working in trench (May '11)
|2 hr
|Oakville Place Mall
|3
|MTD Plant Closes (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|garibaldi
|2
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|anonymous
|136
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|17 hr
|Rex
|7
|Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbag...
|17 hr
|confusing
|1
|Dump truck driver charged after smashing into H...
|17 hr
|krazy out there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC