Marmora, Ont., man found guilty of cruelty to a squirrel, fined $1,000

There are 1 comment on the Truro Daily News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Marmora, Ont., man found guilty of cruelty to a squirrel, fined $1,000.

A 34-year-old Marmora, Ont., man has been found guilty of animal cruelty after leaving a squirrel in a cage under the hot sun this past summer. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Stanley Geertsma was found guilty in a Belleville court on Dec. 19 of permitting distress to an animal and was fined $1,000.

Bulwinkle

Pickering, Canada

#1 2 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/ontario/2016/12/dead-...
Ontario

