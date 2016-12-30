There are on the Truro Daily News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Marmora, Ont., man found guilty of cruelty to a squirrel, fined $1,000. In it, Truro Daily News reports that:

A 34-year-old Marmora, Ont., man has been found guilty of animal cruelty after leaving a squirrel in a cage under the hot sun this past summer. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Stanley Geertsma was found guilty in a Belleville court on Dec. 19 of permitting distress to an animal and was fined $1,000.

