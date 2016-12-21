Man dies in hospital after stabbing i...

Man dies in hospital after stabbing in Toronto apartment building

Police and paramedics were called to the apartment on Sherbourne Street, south of Dundas Street East, at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found in a hallway after he was stabbed in the chest, Toronto police said.

