Man dies in hospital after stabbing in Toronto apartment building
Police and paramedics were called to the apartment on Sherbourne Street, south of Dundas Street East, at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was found in a hallway after he was stabbed in the chest, Toronto police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|15 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|16 hr
|same attitude
|1
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|16 hr
|Jane
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|Sat
|lots he no tell u
|10
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC