London region boasts Ontario's most committed, energetic volunteers

Donna Atkinson-Wilson, left, director of Keeping Kids Warm, and her friend and volunteer Peggy Demelo stand in an east London storage locker where Atkinson-Wilson keeps donated clothes, yarn, and knitted scarves, hats and gloves to be handed out to homeless teens. She's has been organizing volunteers to help teens in need for 14 years, and gets a great sense of fulfilment from her work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.