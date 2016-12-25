London police: Authorities still probing clash that left one man shot ...

London police: Authorities still prob...

The fallout of London's first deadly police shooting in a generation enveloped Christmas, casting a pall over the neighbourhood Three days after Samuel Maloney was killed in the shooting, officers remained stationed outside the Old South house on Sunday. Tight-lipped authorities still haven't identified who was killed in the pre-dawn police swoopdown on the red-brick bungalow last Friday, but One officer was wounded - sources say he was shot with a crossbow - in the deadly encounter that's now under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog agency, the Special Investigation Unit .

