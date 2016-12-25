Journalist Dan Rankin killed in two-v...

Journalist Dan Rankin killed in two-vehicle crash near St. Marys

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

A dedicated journalist, he worked at media outlets across southern Ontario before returning to his Southwstern Ontario home town to edit its community newspaper. He died last Thursday after being critically injured in a head-on crash northwest of St. Marys two days earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor lists council's Top 10 priorities (Dec '11) 6 hr lazy like Clark 12
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... 6 hr nice 1
News No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H... 7 hr Bullies 4
News Town will analyze response to ice storm (Jan '14) 7 hr so did they change 10
News Local teen hosts fashion show/food drive May 5 (Apr '13) 10 hr AliceSimon 5
News Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016 Sun still cant trust em 1
News Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour... Sun same attitude 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC