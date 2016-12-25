Journalist Dan Rankin killed in two-vehicle crash near St. Marys
A dedicated journalist, he worked at media outlets across southern Ontario before returning to his Southwstern Ontario home town to edit its community newspaper. He died last Thursday after being critically injured in a head-on crash northwest of St. Marys two days earlier.
