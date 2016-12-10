Indians in Toronto scramble to exchange soon-to-be-worthless rupee notes
Currency converter Savardeep Sethi says he's received about five calls a day since the announcement, with around 25 people coming each week trying to offload soon-to-be-worthless Indian rupee notes. Many in Toronto's Indian diaspora community are scrambling to exchange two high-denomination notes before they become little more than paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|hydro lines r there
|7
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|14 hr
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|Boxing Day shoppers line up early for deals des...
|17 hr
|Park
|1
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|17 hr
|why he not editor
|11
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|17 hr
|on minimum wage eh
|3
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|Mon
|Gtown is larger eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC