Indians in Toronto scramble to exchange soon-to-be-worthless rupee notes

Currency converter Savardeep Sethi says he's received about five calls a day since the announcement, with around 25 people coming each week trying to offload soon-to-be-worthless Indian rupee notes. Many in Toronto's Indian diaspora community are scrambling to exchange two high-denomination notes before they become little more than paper.

