In Northern Ontario, herbicides have indigenous people treading carefully and taking action
First Nations people are pressing Ottawa to halt glyphosate spraying that they say is endangering their traditional diet and way of life, Julien Gignac writes Raymond Owl, a First Nations elder and environmental activist, handles his hunting rifle in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation on Nov. 21, 2016. His organization, Traditional Ecological Knowledge Elders Group, wants an herbicide banned in traditional First Nations territory.
