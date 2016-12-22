Hip frontman Gord Downie chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year
Whether he was packing arenas for the Tragically Hip's summer tour or igniting a renewed dialogue on reconciliation with aboriginals, the poetic singer-songwriter's relentless energy offered hope in the starkest of circumstances. His widespread impact on Canadian culture inspired news editors and directors across the country to name him the Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year.
