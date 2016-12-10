From Drake to Justin Bieber, 2016 was...

From Drake to Justin Bieber, 2016 was the year of Canadian music

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

It's not a new phenomenon. Canadians have been dominating the music charts for decades, but rarely do we witness what happened in 2016: multiple Canadian artists practically owned the scene, taking up prime real estate on the charts and racking up nominations and awards across multiple genres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) 7 hr hydro lines r there 7
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... 11 hr Rink a Dink a DO 2
News Boxing Day shoppers line up early for deals des... 14 hr Park 1
News A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14) 14 hr why he not editor 11
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 14 hr on minimum wage eh 3
News Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12) 14 hr OPP traffic crazy... 3
News Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,... 23 hr Gtown is larger eh 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,026

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC