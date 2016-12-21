Four stories in the news today, Dec. 23
New Brunswick's decision to strike a separate health funding deal with the Trudeau government has weakened the premiers' bargaining position and hardened Ottawa's resolve to rebuff attempts to extract billions more from federal coffers. Provincial and territorial governments had adopted a united front on Monday when they walked away from a federal offer to increase health transfer payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|4 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|5 hr
|same attitude
|1
|Halton Hills novice squad in Xmas spirit
|5 hr
|Jane
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Sat
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|Sat
|lots he no tell u
|10
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC