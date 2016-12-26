Five people arrested following investigation into human smuggling operation
Five people have been arrested following a seven-month investigation into a human smuggling operation in the Cornwall-Massena area as part of Operation Project Oinertia. Operation Project Oinertia was a joint investigation involving the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and the Massena Border Enforcement Security Task Force that focused on northbound and southbound human smuggling of foreign nationals in Cornwall, Ontario, St. Regis, Quebec and Massena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor lists council's Top 10 priorities (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|lazy like Clark
|12
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|1 hr
|nice
|1
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|2 hr
|Bullies
|4
|Town will analyze response to ice storm (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|so did they change
|10
|Local teen hosts fashion show/food drive May 5 (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|AliceSimon
|5
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|21 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|22 hr
|same attitude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC