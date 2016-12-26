Five people arrested following invest...

Five people arrested following investigation into human smuggling operation

Five people have been arrested following a seven-month investigation into a human smuggling operation in the Cornwall-Massena area as part of Operation Project Oinertia. Operation Project Oinertia was a joint investigation involving the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and the Massena Border Enforcement Security Task Force that focused on northbound and southbound human smuggling of foreign nationals in Cornwall, Ontario, St. Regis, Quebec and Massena.

