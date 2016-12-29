Father, stepmom found guilty of killi...

Father, stepmom found guilty of killing 10-year-old boy lose appeal

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A Toronto-area father and stepmother who fatally abused the man's 10-year-old son have lost a bid to have their convictions overturned. Garfield Boothe and Nichelle Rowe-Boothe were found guilty two years ago of second-degree murder in the death of Shakeil Boothe, whose frail and beaten body was found in his bed in Brampton, Ont., in 2011.

