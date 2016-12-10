Fatal bypass accident: victim identified
On December 23, 2016 at approximately 11:30 a.m. , members of the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators , North Bay Fire and Emergency Services responded to a three vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, by-pass, City of North Bay. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound car was rear-ended by a southbound vehicle which caused the car to enter into the northbound lane where it was struck by a northbound vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|judycoley
|33
|Pain relief the natural way (Sep '14)
|11 hr
|naturopathoncall
|5
|Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas...
|19 hr
|Rin Tin Tin
|3
|Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injur...
|19 hr
|still bad all week
|1
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|19 hr
|the need 4 it
|5
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|hydro lines r there
|7
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Tue
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC