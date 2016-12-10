Fatal bypass accident: victim identified

On December 23, 2016 at approximately 11:30 a.m. , members of the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators , North Bay Fire and Emergency Services responded to a three vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, by-pass, City of North Bay. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound car was rear-ended by a southbound vehicle which caused the car to enter into the northbound lane where it was struck by a northbound vehicle.

