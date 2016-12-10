Fatal bypass accident: victim identified

Fatal bypass accident: victim identified

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Baytoday.ca

On December 23, 2016 at approximately 11:30 a.m. , members of the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators , North Bay Fire and Emergency Services responded to a three vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, by-pass, City of North Bay. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound car was rear-ended by a southbound vehicle which caused the car to enter into the northbound lane where it was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08) 11 hr judycoley 33
News Pain relief the natural way (Sep '14) 11 hr naturopathoncall 5
News Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas... 19 hr Rin Tin Tin 3
News Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injur... 19 hr still bad all week 1
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 19 hr the need 4 it 5
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) Tue hydro lines r there 7
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Tue Rink a Dink a DO 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC