Family of Ontario man brain damaged after choking on popcorn can picket theatre, judge rules

The family of a young man who nearly choked to death on popcorn during the The Hangover movie in 2009, leaving him semi-comatose for six months, will be free to protest in front of the Kitchener, Ont., theatre, after a judge declined Cineplex's emergency request for a restraining order. A civil trial on the matter is scheduled to begin in March.

