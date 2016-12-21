Family, congregation bid farewell to ...

Family, congregation bid farewell to teen sisters killed in Greely crash

Bernadette Muzaliwa is consoled by her sister-in-law at the funeral of Muzaliwas daughters Elizabeth and Rehema Muzaliwa Saturday. Ashley Fraser/Postmedia Hundreds gathered at church Bibleway Ministries church in Nepean Saturday for the double funeral of two teen sisters killed instantly when their car collided with a dump truck on Mitch Owens Road more than two weeks ago.

Ontario

