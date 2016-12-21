Family, congregation bid farewell to teen sisters killed in Greely crash
Bernadette Muzaliwa is consoled by her sister-in-law at the funeral of Muzaliwas daughters Elizabeth and Rehema Muzaliwa Saturday. Ashley Fraser/Postmedia Hundreds gathered at church Bibleway Ministries church in Nepean Saturday for the double funeral of two teen sisters killed instantly when their car collided with a dump truck on Mitch Owens Road more than two weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor lists council's Top 10 priorities (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|lazy like Clark
|12
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|1 hr
|nice
|1
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|2 hr
|Bullies
|4
|Town will analyze response to ice storm (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|so did they change
|10
|Local teen hosts fashion show/food drive May 5 (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|AliceSimon
|5
|Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016
|21 hr
|still cant trust em
|1
|Backyard hockey rink put on ice after neighbour...
|22 hr
|same attitude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC