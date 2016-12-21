There are on the GlobalNews story from 8 hrs ago, titled Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford's widow Renata charged for suspected drunk driving. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

WATCH ABOVE: Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving Wednesday evening. Ford was taken into custody at the Humbertown Shopping Centre in Etobicoke.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.