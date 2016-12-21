Ex-daycare provider convicted of sex offences on girls granted new trial

An Ottawa man convicted of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving children at his daycare in 2013 has been granted a new trial. In 2015, Ontario Court Justice Jack Nadelle sentenced the man to five years in prison and ordered him onto the sexual offender registry for 20 years after finding him guilty of: The incidents occurred at the man's Ottawa daycare in May 2013 and involved two girls under his care.

