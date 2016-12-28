Dog found frozen to death in cage in ...

Dog found frozen to death in cage in Thamesford Park

9 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

A horrifying discovery near Thamesford has police and animal advocates looking for clues as to how a dog ended up abandoned and dead beside a river. An animal rescue organization based in Kintore, Ontario posted a public appeal on Facebook on Tuesday evening after the operator said she found a female Staffordshire Terrier often known as a pit bull dead in a cage.

