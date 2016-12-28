Dog found frozen to death in cage in Thamesford Park
A horrifying discovery near Thamesford has police and animal advocates looking for clues as to how a dog ended up abandoned and dead beside a river. An animal rescue organization based in Kintore, Ontario posted a public appeal on Facebook on Tuesday evening after the operator said she found a female Staffordshire Terrier often known as a pit bull dead in a cage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|judycoley
|33
|Pain relief the natural way (Sep '14)
|19 hr
|naturopathoncall
|5
|Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas...
|Wed
|Rin Tin Tin
|3
|Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injur...
|Wed
|still bad all week
|1
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|Wed
|the need 4 it
|5
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|Tue
|hydro lines r there
|7
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Tue
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC