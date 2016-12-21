Dead goose not part of possible seria...

Dead goose not part of possible serial animal killer probe:London Humane Society

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A southwestern Ontario humane society says a dead goose that was linked to a possible serial animal killer is no longer considered part of the investigation. London Humane Society executive director Judy Foster says a citizen said they found the goose at the side of the road and, unsure what to do, dropped it off at the society's doorstep last summer.

Ontario

