Dead goose not part of possible serial animal killer probe:London Humane Society
A southwestern Ontario humane society says a dead goose that was linked to a possible serial animal killer is no longer considered part of the investigation. London Humane Society executive director Judy Foster says a citizen said they found the goose at the side of the road and, unsure what to do, dropped it off at the society's doorstep last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Marcel Desjardins
|34
|A critic without a seat: Opposition parties for...
|16 hr
|Pete
|1
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|18 hr
|Skate on roads again
|5
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|18 hr
|Pharmacist-scares...
|6
|Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford's widow Renata charge...
|18 hr
|no Monopoly game
|1
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|18 hr
|BTU
|1
|Adverse conditions expected for Thursday AM com...
|18 hr
|same 2day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC