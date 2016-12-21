'Dangerous' Vanier assault suspect sought in two new attacks

A man who fatally stabbed a stranger outside the Rideau Centre more than 16 years ago is being sought by Ottawa police for three recent, separate assaults in the last two weeks. Matthew Land, 34, was charged last week with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, one count of use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so, all in connection with an incident that took place on Dec. 20 on Desrosiers Avenue in Vanier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.